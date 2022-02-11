SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two people are in custody after a car crashed into a weigh station on I-20 in Shreveport Friday.

According to Caddo Parish deputies, 26-year-old Rio De Janero De Marquez Brown was driving a silver car near the station on I-20 East just after 8:00 p.m. when he and the passenger began to argue. Deputies say the passenger, 24-year-old Willie Robinson, grabbed the steering wheel crashing the car into the station structure.

Damage to the Shreveport weigh station after crash (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office)

Substances seized from vehicle after crash into weigh station (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office)

When searched they found 11 pints of Promethazine syrup, a jar of marijuana, and a scale inside the car. Brown will be charged with intent to distribute a schedule I drug and possession with intent to distribute a legend drug. Robinson will be charged with careless operation and simple battery. Both will be booked into the Caddo Correctional Center.