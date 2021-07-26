Argument in Mooretown turns violent, 2 women shot

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An early morning argument in the Mooretown neighborhood ended in a shooting that sent two women to the hospital.

Shreveport Police were called to the intersection of Hollywood and Broadway Avenues a little after midnight Monday. They say that a group of women was arguing when one pulled out a handgun, shooting two women.

Both victims were taken to Willis Knighton North with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made at this time.

