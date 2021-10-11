Argument over Alabama, Texas A&M game led to fatal shooting

Texas A&M tight end Jalen Wydermyer (85) celebrates with wide receiver Ainias Smith (0) after scoring a touchdown agent Alabama during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

BESSEMER, Ala. (AP) — An argument over the University of Alabama football team’s loss to Texas A&M led to a deadly shooting at an Alabama home, police said.

Two men started fighting over which team was better at a gathering in the Birmingham suburb Bessemer when the game was in its final minutes Saturday night, Lt. Christian Clemons told news outlets. The homeowner asked the men to leave and shots were fired outside.

Officers found Kealand Amad Pickens, who had been shot several times in the torso, Clemons said. The 27-year-old was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead around 3:20 a.m. Sunday.

The shooter fled the scene before officers arrived. Clemons said they know his identity, according to AL.com, but the suspect was still at large.