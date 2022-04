SHREVEPORT. La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are searching for a suspect in an argument between neighbors that escalated to using gunfire on Tuesday afternoon.

Just before 3:30 p.m., police received a call to Broadway Ave. in the Mooretown neighborhood. According to officers, two neighbors were in an argument over a dog when they fired shots at each other. No injuries were reported.

One person is in custody. Police are searching for the other suspect, who left the scene.