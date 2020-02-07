Arkansas couple charged with manslaughter in death of 7-month-old daughter

(L-R) Dustin Harley, 19, and Crystal Morrow, 24, were arrested Friday morning and charged with manslaughter in the death of their 7-month-old daughter, Kimberly Ann Harley. The couple was also charged with endangering the welfare of a minor first-degree. (Photo: Miller County Sheriff’s Office)

MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Fouke couple is behind bars, accused of killing their 7-month-old daughter and critically injuring her twin brother.

Kimberly Ann Harley (Photo: Texarkana Gazette)

According to the Miller County Sheriff’s Office, 19-year-old Dustin Harley and 24-Crystal Morrow were arrested Friday morning and charged with manslaughter in the death of their 7-month-old daughter, Kimberly Ann Harley. The couple was also charged with endangering the welfare of a minor first-degree.

It happened on September 27, 2019, around 9:15 a.m. Miller County deputies say they were called to a home in a rural area about infants needing immediate medical attention. Authorities say when they arrived at the scene, they found a pair of twin infants in critical condition. The twin boy, Jackson Harley, was airlifted to a Little Rock hospital for emergency medical treatment, and Kimberly Harley was pronounced dead at the scene.

MCSO says they immediately notified the Arkansas Department of Human Services and started a criminal investigation. After investigating for months with DHS, the Arkansas State Medical Examiner’s Office, and health care providers, arrest warrants were issued for the parents, Harley and Morrow.

Harley and Morrow are booked into the Miller County Detention Center. They are being held without bond pending their arraignment.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.