Arkansas man arrested for 150 counts of child pornography

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansas man is behind bars on 150 counts of child pornography after police find multiple inappropriate images on his computer.

Police say 27-year-old Adam Lewis was arrested after a search and seizure warrant was served by officers with the Little Rock Police Department’s Vice detail and the patrol division.

Authorities say multiple other charges are pending against Lewis after police searched his home.

Officials said that Lewis was taken into custody without incident, and an investigation is underway.