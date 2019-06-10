Arkansas man arrested for starting fire at Nacogdoches Walmart

Nacogdoches police have taken an Arkansas man into custody for arson after starting a fire at the Nacogdoches Walmart Supercenter, according to Seargent Brett Ayres.

Scott Gilbert, 38, is currently sitting in the Nacogdoches County Jail.

Officials responded to the fire around 1 a.m. Monday morning. Store employees were attempting to put out the blaze which started in the clothes section.

Fire crews were able to get the blaze extinguished.

No one is believed to have been injured.

The store suffered extensive smoke damage and is currently closed. At this time it is unknown when the store will be reopened.