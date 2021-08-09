Arkansas man arrested for allegedly stabbing mother to death, injuring father

BALD KNOB, Ark. – An Arkansas man has been arrested after he allegedly stabbed his parents over the weekend.

According to the White County Sheriff’s Office, 24-year-old Jacob Seth Varnell is accused of stabbing 65-year-old Pamela Varnell to death. Varnell’s father, 63-year-old William Varnell, was also injured.

Jacob Seth Varnell

Shortly before 8 p.m., Friday White County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a 911 call at the Varnell’s home on South Wallace Rd.

Based on witness statements, investigators began looking for their son Seth.

A short while later deputies found Seth at a home outside of Bald Knob and took him into custody.

Seth is expected to face a capital murder charge as well as criminal attempt to commit capital murder. He is expected to have a bond hearing Monday morning.