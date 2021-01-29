Arkansas man charged with downloading child porn

POPE COUNTY, Ark. – State Police have an Arkansas man in custody, charged with downloading child pornography.

Myles Tipton, 20, of Vilonia, was arrested on Wednesday by Special Agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division at the Arkansas Tech University Safety Office.

He was then transported to the Pope County Detention Center.

State Police began their investigation after Tipton allegedly downloaded computer files that contained child exploitative images back in May of 2020.