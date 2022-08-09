EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) – A Magnolia, Ark. man was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Tuesday after he was found guilty of drug trafficking.

Fifty-year-old Eddie Dean McBride Jr. was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release for distributing methamphetamine in Columbia County, Ark.

According to court documents, agents and investigators with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, and the 13th Judicial Drug Task Force initiated an investigation into the distribution of methamphetamine in Columbia County, Ark., in June of 2019.

On June 20, 2019, investigators conducted a controlled purchase of methamphetamine from McBride. The suspected methamphetamine was sent to the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Crime Lab and tested positive.