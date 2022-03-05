PARKIN, Ark.– Two children of the mayor of Parkin, Arkansas, one of whom worked for the fire department, are accused of conspiracy to commit arson.

Cross County Sheriff David West confirmed to WREG siblings Sean and Alesha Patterson are both facing arson-related charges including conspiracy to commit arson, reckless burning, and criminal mischief.

At the time of the crime, the sheriff said Sean served as assistant chief at the Parkin Fire Department.

Alesha and Sean Patterson

We stopped by city hall to ask their mother, Mayor Diane Patterson, about the charges.

“I’m not going to tell you anything,” she said.

Details around the alleged arson are limited, but the town is talking.

A man who didn’t want to be identified said he worked closely with Sean and was recently wrongfully terminated from the fire department.

“He seems to be a really nice guy when he gets home he does what he does, but he’s always been there for me if I needed anything like that but I do believe the allegations,” he said.

As for the investigation, Sheriff West said there could be more arrests.

There’s no word yet if Patterson still serves on the fire department.