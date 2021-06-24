$2,000 reward offered for information on Sabine Parish man wanted for multiple crimes

SABINE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 reward to anyone who has information about a Sabine Parish man wanted for multiple crimes.

According to the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies are trying to track down 26-year-old Dino Maxie, Jr.

Maxie is wanted for Failure to Appear on the following charges:

  • Child Support Court
  • Motion to Revoke Bond – Possession of Firearm w/CDS, Possession of Schedule II, Possession of Schedule IV
  • Motion to Revoke Bond – General Speed Law, Driving Under Suspension
  • Motion to Revoke Bond – Aggravated Assault with Firearm Under DVA, Aggravated Flight from Officer, Possession w/intent to Distribute Schedule IV
  • Motion to Revoke Bond – Battery of Dating Partner, Theft under $1000, Simple Criminal Damage to Property Under $1000, Reckless Operation of Vehicle, Stop Signs & Yield Signs, Intentional Littering, Driving Under Suspension
  • Motion to Revoke Bond – Convicted Felon Possessing a Firearm or Carrying Concealed
  • Criminal Motion – in Natchitoches Parish

Anyone who knows where Maxie may be is urged to call the SPSO at (318) 256-9241 or (318) 256-4511. You can also submit a tip through the Sabine Parish Sheriff App.

