3 wanted for car burglaries at Bossier Parish trailer park

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Investigators need your help tracking down three people who were caught on camera breaking into cars in north Bossier Parish.

According to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday three people were seen on surveillance video going into several unlocked vehicles in the Maple Wood Trailer Park in the 400 block of Maplewood Dr. Detectives say they stole three guns and an undetermined amount of cash.

Anyone with information about the suspects is urged to contact the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington encourages residents to lock their vehicles while parked at their home or when they are away from home. You can help prevent vehicle burglary by clicking your lock button so you can keep your valuables – “Click It and Keep It.”