Police still searching for suspects identified in Ashdown homicide

ASHDOWN, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Ashdown police say they are still searching for two people wanted in connection with a recent murder in the city.

According to APD, this is the first murder in Ashdown since July of 2017. Police say warrants have been issued for Cheleka johnson and Corey Garfield on charges of first-degree murder.

The victim 48-year-old Dennis Graves died from a single gunshot wound on October 6.

Authorities say they have been searching for the suspects ever since. Investigators say they’ve had several tips, but they’ve been unsuccessful so far.

“They’re considered armed and dangerous at this time, we don’t really have any idea as to

What their intentions maybe, but they need to be caught as quickly as we can,” said Police Chief Boyd Kennemore.

Police say at this point, the motive remains unclear.

If you see either suspect in your area you are encouraged to call your local police department or contact Ashdown Police Det. Zane Butler at cell phone number (903) 276-6370 or call dispatch at (870) 898-5115.

