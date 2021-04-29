Authorities seek to ID man linked to car burglary in Sabine Parish

SABINE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives need your help identifying a man who may have been involved in a car burglary in Sabine Parish.

According to the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office, Wednesday morning a black male allegedly broke into a vehicle at South Toledo Bend State Park. The man was driving a silver Chrysler Voyager van which was last seen heading north on LA Hwy 191 at Little Flock Rd.

  • Photo Courtesy: Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office
Anyone who can identify this man is urged to contact Det. Sculthorpe with the Sabine Criminal Investigations Division at (318) 590-9475 or Crime Stoppers at (318) 256-4511. You can also submit a tip through the Sabine Parish Sheriff App.

