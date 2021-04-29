Authorities seek to ID man linked to car burglary in Sabine Parish

SABINE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives need your help identifying a man who may have been involved in a car burglary in Sabine Parish.
According to the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office, Wednesday morning a black male allegedly broke into a vehicle at South Toledo Bend State Park. The man was driving a silver Chrysler Voyager van which was last seen heading north on LA Hwy 191 at Little Flock Rd.
Anyone who can identify this man is urged to contact Det. Sculthorpe with the Sabine Criminal Investigations Division at (318) 590-9475 or Crime Stoppers at (318) 256-4511. You can also submit a tip through the Sabine Parish Sheriff App.
