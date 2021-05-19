BCPD seeks ID of woman tied to Ulta theft

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Bossier detectives need your help identifying a woman who may have been involved in a theft at Ulta Beauty.

The theft happened back on April 22 in the 2700 block of Beene Blvd.

According to the BCPD’s Property Crime Division, surveillance video showed a woman walk into the store, put multiple boxes of perfume and cologne in her purse and then leave without paying for the items. The total value of the stolen items is $900.

Anyone who has information on this woman’s identity is urged to contact Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100 or visit www.p3tips.com/.