BCPD seeks to ID man tied to Dillard’s theft

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives need your help identifying a man who may be tied to a theft at Pierre Bossier Mall.

The theft happened Wednesday at Dillard’s in the 2900 block of E. Texas St.

According to the Bossier City Police Property Crimes Division, surveillance video showed a man allegedly take and hide over $1,000 worth of Polo shirts in a shopping bag and then leave the store without paying for them.

Anyone with information on this man’s identity is urged to contact Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100 or submit a tip at www.p3tips.com.