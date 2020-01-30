BCPD seeks to ID suspect in Wray Ford car lot burglary

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier City Police Department has released images in hopes of identifying a man who allegedly broke into several cars at a Wray Ford car lot last month.

According to BCPD, surveillance video captured a man entering the Wray Ford lot at 2851 Benton Road on Saturday, December 21, 2019. The man was seen breaking into “multiple” vehicles, and police say there were about 30 cars that were broken into.

Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100, or log onto www.p3tips.com to submit your tip via the web.

