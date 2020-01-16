BCPD seeks to ID woman in wallet theft

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier City Police Department is asking the public to help them identify a woman who allegedly stole someone’s wallet and attempted to use their debit and credit cards at different stores.

According to BCPD, the woman captured in the surveillance images at Walmart on Airline Drive is believed to be responsible for stealing the victim’s wallet on Jan. 4 from the Drug and Alcohol Testing Compliance Services business on Old Minden Road. Police say she was also seen at the same business the day the theft occurred.

BCPD says while being at Walmart, the woman allegedly attempted to use the victim’s debit card for three separate transactions. A short while later, the woman was seen at the Krogers store on 1050 George Dement Boulevard, where she allegedly attempted to use the victim’s credit card for two separate transactions.

Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100, or log onto www.p3tips.com to submit your tip via the web.

