BCPD seeks to identify 2 in Walmart theft

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City police have released images in hopes of identifying two people who allegedly stole a pair of Samsung TVs out of Walmart last month.

According to the Bossier City Police Department, surveillance video shows a man and a woman entering the Walmart store at 2536 Airline Drive on Dec. 28. Police say while inside the store, the suspects placed two 43-inch Samsung TVs inside of a shopping cart and exited the store without paying for the televisions.













BCPD says both suspects got into a white Nissan Altima with both TVs and left the store. According to police, the TVs were worth a total of $496.00.

Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100, or log onto www.p3tips.com to submit your tip via the web.

