BCPD trying to ID man ‘dressed as woman’ in Circle K counterfeit money case

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Bossier City police have released images to the public in hopes of getting the name of a man accused of dressing up as a woman and using fake money at a convenience store earlier this month.

According to the Bossier City Police Department, officers received a call on Sunday, July 4 about someone using counterfeit money at the Circle K at 2001 Old Minden Road.

When police arrived at the scene, an employee told them that a customer walked into the store between 2:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. to buy a drink, cigarettes, candy, and $10 worth of gas.

The person in the images reportedly gave the cashier two $100 bills to pay for the items, which only cost $22.37. The cashier gave the individual $177.63 in change but later found out that the hundred-dollar bills were fake.

Authorities say they believe the person who used the fake money was a black man who dressed up as a woman. He is described as having breasts, being 6’1″ tall, wearing a wig. Police say he was also wearing a lot of make-up to cover his beard.

Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100, or log onto www.p3tips.com to submit your tip via the web. For a secure and password-protected mobile app for your smart device, go to the App Store and download the free “P3tips” mobile app. No caller ID, no recorded lines, no tracking cookies, no saved IP address. ANONYMITY IS GUARANTEED!