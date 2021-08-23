Bossier Police need help identifying 2 men tied to Target theft

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Bossier detectives want to know if you recognize two men who may have been involved in a theft at Target.

The theft happened on Aug. 3 in the 2700 block of Beene Blvd.

According to the Bossier City Police Department Property Crimes Division, two men were seen on surveillance video stealing merchandise, walking out of the store, and then leaving in a dark-colored passenger vehicle.

One of the men was a Hispanic male wearing a ball cap, white t-shirt, and khaki-colored shorts. The second man was a young-looking Hispanic male with black hair wearing a black t-shirt and red shorts.

Anyone who can identify these men is urged to contact Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100 or submit a tip at www.p3tips.com.