Bossier police seek ID of woman tied to business theft

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Investigators need your help identifying a woman who may have been involved in a theft at Pierre Bossier Mall.

The theft happened back on Aug. 17 at the Sweet Scents N More in the 2900 block of E. Texas St.

According to the Bossier City Police Property Crimes Division, a woman walked into the store and picked up a box of essential oils, and placed them under her arm as she continued shopping. She then left the store without paying for the items.

Anyone who can identify this woman is urged to contact Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100 or submit a tip at www.p3tips.com.