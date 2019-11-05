Bossier police seek man accused of spending over $400 on stolen credit card

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Detectives from the Bossier City Police Department are asking the public to help them identify a man accused of stealing a credit card and using it at Target last month.

According to Bossier City police, the credit card was taken in one of the multiple car burglaries that happened at 3131 Arthur Ray Teague Parkway in Bossier City on Saturday, Oct. 26.

Authorities say the amount charged to the victim’s credit card was $418.57.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity is urged to contact Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100, or log onto www.p3tips.com to submit your tip via the web.

