BPSO: “Ice Machine Bandits” identified, still at large

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The man and woman caught on surveillance video breaking into an ice machine and a storage unit self-pay kiosk in early August have been identified but the pair remains at large, according to the Bossier Sheriff’s Office.

Now, authorities are looking for help in tracking down 47-year-old William R. Harris, who also uses the name Oakes, and 29-year-old Brittany N. Cowley, who also goes by the name Mullens. Police say they are both from Kilgore, Texas.

The pair is wanted for breaking into the Polarmatic Fresh Ice machine on Airline Drive in Bossier City late on the night of Aug. 3 and the Willow Chute Storage kiosk a few minutes later just after midnight on Aug. 4. Harris is also wanted for breaking into a coke machine at a Benton laundromat on Aug. 7.

Police say both Harris and Cowley have been involved in previous theft and drug cases in Texas and Bossier detectives say the couple is being investigated by other area law enforcement agencies for recent similar crimes.

The second female seen on surveillance video at the Willow Chute Storage heist stills remains unidentified.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Harris or Cowley or know the identity of the second female in the storage unit heist is asked to call Bossier CrimeStoppers at (318) 424-4100 to submit a tip; find out more at www.bossiercrimestoppers.org.

You can also directly contact the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203, 24 hours a day.

