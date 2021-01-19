BPSO seeks ID of man caught on camera stealing vaping products from Haughton Country Store

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Detectives with the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office have released a video to the public in hopes of getting the name of a man accused of breaking into a convenience store in Haughton and stealing vaping products.

According to BPSO, the burglary happened around 5:34 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 17 in the 9000 block of Louisiana Highway 157 just north of Interstate 20.

Surveillance video from the Haughton Country Store shows a man dropped off by a silver car at the gas station. The man goes to the front of the store, looking through the glass doors and windows to scope out the scene.

He then goes back to the car, which is parked behind the gas pumps, and grabs a piece of concrete. He returns to the front door and hurls the concrete through the glass in order to make an illegal entry.

The burglar grabs some vaping products and exits less than two minutes later. He runs out of the store and heads north towards Highway 80, apparently to catch up with the getaway car. The store was not open at the time.

The man was wearing dark-colored pants, a long-sleeved hoodie, and a mask. He was also wearing black and white shoes and carrying a red/orange Nike backpack.

Bossier detectives are asking those who possibly know the identity of the man in the video or any information about this caper to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100.