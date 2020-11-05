BPSO seeks to ID alleged thieves that were “loose as a goose” in CVS Pharmacy theft

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives with the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office has released surveillance video to the public in hopes of identifying two people accused of shoplifting from a store Monday evening.

The theft happened on November 2 around 7:15 p.m. at a CVS Pharmacy in the 4800 block of Airline Drive. Deputies say surveillance cameras show the people of interest, a man and a woman, entering the store.

The man reportedly walked out of the store with a bottle of Grey Goose Vodka that cost $59.99, and he did not pay for it. The woman, who walked out earlier, allegedly waited outside in a silver passenger vehicle.

The man is described by BPSO as a young to middle-aged black or Hispanic male wearing a blue face mask, oversized black jacket, blue jeans, and tennis shoes. His accomplice is described by deputies as a young to middle-aged black female with brown hair and tinted blonde highlights. She was wearing a black jacket or a long sleeve shirt with a white dress top, a white mask, and eyeglasses.

If anyone has any information about the theft, please call the Bossier Sheriff’s Office Detective Office at (318) 965-3418 or Bossier Crimestoppers at (318) 424-4100.

