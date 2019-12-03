BPSO seeks to identify 3 individuals, allegedly stole heaters from Dollar General

HAUGHTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office released surveillance images in hopes of identifying three individuals who allegedly stole seven heaters from Dollar General in Haughton last month.

According to BPSO, it happened on Nov. 4 at 7:50 p.m. in the 1000 block of Bellevue Road.

Detectives say all three individuals took part in taking the heaters from the storefront. The suspects are described as following:

A man wearing a dark jacket, blue pants, and a blue hat with a red “W” on the front.





A heavy-set woman wearing all black, short black hair, and carrying a large pink purse.





Another woman, older wearing a black jacket, blue shirt, dark pants, a blue hat, and carrying a large gold purse.





Anyone with information on their identity is urged to contact BPSO at (318) 965-3418.

