Caught on camera: Man wanted by BCPD for stealing ninja food processor from Walmart

BCPD has released images to the public in hopes to identify a man who allegedly stole a Ninja Food Processor from a Walmart in the 2500 block of Walmart on November 3, 2020. (Photo: Bossier City Police Department)

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Detectives have released images to the public in hopes of getting the name of a man who allegedly stole a Ninja Food Processor from a Walmart in Bossier City in November 2020.

According to the Bossier City Police Department, patrol officers received a call on Nov. 3 about someone committing theft at a Walmart in the 2500 block of Airline Drive.

Police say video surveillance shows a man in a black shirt and grey sweat pants walk into the store and grab a Ninja Food Processor from the shelf. The alleged thief walked back out of the store without paying for the item and drove away in a grey Toyota Corolla. The retail price for the Ninja Food Processor is $139.00.

Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100 or log onto www.p3tips.com to submit your tip via the web.

For a secure and password-protected mobile app for your smart device, go to the App Store and download the free “P3tips” mobile app. No caller ID, no recorded lines, no tracking cookies, no saved IP address. ANONYMITY IS GUARANTEED!

When using the free downloadable P3 Tips mobile app OR the www.p3tips.com website, both feature very unique integrated Two-Way Dialog capabilities which allow the tipster to come back and provide additional information to their tip at any time.

It also provides a secure means for the coordinator to ask the tipster questions pertaining to a provided tip (this is important for the tipster to know because some tips leave detectives requesting further information from the coordinator that only the tipster could provide).

Another reason to use the P3 mobile app or www.p3tips.com website is so that reward information can be given back to the tipster upon request through the same secure and encrypted interface.