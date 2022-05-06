SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Charges against two men wanted in connection with the shooting of a man found wounded in Shreveport‘s Highland neighborhood last week have been upgraded following the victim’s death on Wednesday.

Thomas Office, 20, and Elijah Williams, 22, were originally wanted on warrants charging them with attempted first-degree murder and principal to attempted first-degree murder, respectively, for the shooting of Jared Pelletier.

The 28-year-old was found sitting in a vehicle outside a home on the 200 block of Prospect St. with a gunshot wound to the head on April 30. He died four days later.

On Friday, police confirmed Office and Williams are now wanted on warrants charging them with first-degree murder and principal to first-degree murder.

The men remain at large, and police say they are considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on they are is asked to contact Shreveport Police at 318-673-7300 #3.

Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers is offering a minimum reward of $2,000 for any information leading to the identification and arrest of the individuals responsible for this crime. Crime Stoppers is an anonymous tip service that pays cash rewards to those willing to help solve these crimes.