CPSO needs help identifying woman who may be tied to theft investigation

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office needs your help identifying a woman who may be connected to a theft investigation.

According to CPSO, on July 17 deputies received a report about a theft in the 9600 Block of Heron Springs Dr. in Shreveport.

Surveillance video showed a woman walking onto someone else’s property and then allegedly leaves in a black Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck with items stolen from the homeowner’s porch.

Photo Courtesy: Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office

Anyone who knows this woman’s identity is urged to contact the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 675-2170.