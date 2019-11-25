CPSO searching for escaped inmate, walked away from work release job

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for an inmate who walked away from a work-release job on Monday.

According to CPSO, 27-year-old Terrance Lee Lyons of Bossier City was on work detail at the parish’s Fleet Maintenance Facility in the 1500 block of Monty Street and walked away around 3:40 p.m.

Lyons was in jail for probation violation, simple assault, and traffic offenses. He was due to be released on Dec. 9.

He was last seen wearing a yellow CCC shirt and pants. Lyons is 6’3, 186 pounds, has facial hair, and tattoos on both sides of his neck.

Deputies are searching in the area of the fleet maintenance facility, which is not far from the parish animal shelter and the Caddo Correctional Center.

There are no further details and the investigation is ongoing.

