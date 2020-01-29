CPSO: Third hotel employee arrested in Holiday Inn theft, 4 more wanted

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport woman is behind bars, accused of helping her coworkers steal thousands of dollars from a hotel where they worked, and deputies are searching for four more suspects.

Dominique King, 26 (Photo: Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office)

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office has been investigating the theft of at least $280,000 from the Holiday Inn Express since an internal audit raised red flags and prompted the hotel to contact law enforcement.

According to CPSO, 26-year-old KeShana Dominique turned herself in to authorities Wednesday after learning she was the subject of a criminal investigation. Dominique was charged with felony theft and booked into the Caddo Correctional Center.

Dominique’s coworkers, 38-year-old Nydra Williams and 59-year-old Alton Williams, were arrested in early January for their part in the scheme. Warrants were issued for Dominique and four others in the course of the investigation.

Nydra Williams, 38 (Photo: Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office)

Alton Williams, 59 (Photo: Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office)

A total of six employees, including a clerk and a manager, were accused of hiding money transactions involving guest stays so they could pocket the money paid by guests. They are also accused of defrauding the hotel by giving away free rooms.

Arrest warrants have been issued for siblings 41-year-old Amber Nelson and 43-year-old David Nelson, as well as 24-year-old Jamilah King and 54-year-old Angela Mere Lane.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the remaining people wanted in connection with the alleged theft is urged to contact Detective Mike King at 318-675-2170.

