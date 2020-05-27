Crime Stoppers offering $1,000 reward to catch carjacking suspect

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward to catch the suspect wanted for a carjacking that was caught on video.

Shreveport Police say it happened last Thursday in the parking lot of a Willis Knighton Federal Credit Union in the 8400 block of Mansfield Road. Investigators say they were able to get the video footage from the business.

In the video, the suspect person can be seen approaching a red car as a woman reaches outside of her window. The individual then pulls an object out of their pocket and forces the victim out of her car.

Anyone who can identify the person in the video is asked to Shreveport police at 318-673-7300 or Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318 673-7373.

