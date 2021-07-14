Crime Stoppers seeks to ID woman accused of using fake money at Circle K in Bossier

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives with the Bossier Financial Crimes Task Force have released an image to the public in hopes of getting the name of a woman accused of using over $100 in counterfeit money at a convenience store Tuesday.

According to police, a woman walked into the Circle K at 1201 Barksdale Boulevard around 3:00 a.m. She returned two separate times in a 10-minute time span to make a total of three different transactions, giving the cashier fake money each time she made a purchase.

Police say the woman used six $20 bills and six $10 bills, which is a total of $180.

The woman is described by police as being slender built, short dark hair, with a tattoo on her right lower arm, who wore a mask, had on glasses, and black tank top, and multicolored yoga pants.

She was seen on camera outside of the store getting into a white 1998 Nissan Altima, the license plate is unknown.

Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100, or log onto www.p3tips.com to submit your tip via the web. For a secure and password-protected mobile app for your smart device, go to the App Store and download the free “P3tips” mobile app. No caller ID, no recorded lines, no tracking cookies, no saved IP address. ANONYMITY IS GUARANTEED!