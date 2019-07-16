Deputies searching for “armed and dangerous suspect” in DeSoto Parish

Deputies with the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office are looking for 37-year-old Greggory Lynn Jordan, who they say is armed and dangerous. (Source: DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office)

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – DeSoto Parish authorities are warning the public to be on the lookout for a man they say is considered armed and dangerous.

According to the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies are looking for 37-year-old Greggory Lynn Jordan in the area of Highway 3015 between Grand Cane and Longstreet.

“Be advised that the subject is considered armed and dangerous. If you have any information or if you see this individual, do not attempt to approach him. Contact the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 872-3956.”

DPSO has not released details on what Jordan is wanted for or what crimes he is alleged to have committed. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

