Deputies seek to find Natchitoches man accused of stealing dirt bikes, ATVs, and Kubota tractor

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help them find a man accused of possessing several stolen off-road vehicles and a tractor.

Joseph L. Nash, 38, is wanted on seven counts of illegal possession of stolen things in connection with an ongoing investigation involving stolen all-terrain vehicles, dirt bikes, and a Kubota tractor.

NPSO deputies say the recovered the stolen items at Nash’s home in the 100 block of Sisson Loop on Wednesday, May 5.

Nash is described by deputies as being six feet tall, weighs around 230 pounds, has black hair, and brown eyes. Detectives and patrol deputies say they have left messages and attempted to make contact with Nash, but he has failed to comply with law enforcement requests.

If anyone sees Nash, please contact the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office at 352-6432, or Detective Sgt. Craig LaCour, Cpt D. Winder, or Major R. Turner of the NPSO Criminal Investigations Bureau at 357-7830.