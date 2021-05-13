DeSoto Parish authorities seek ID of man possibly tied to felony theft

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Investigators need your help identifying a man who may be connected to a theft in DeSoto Parish.

According to the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies are trying to track down a man possibly involved in a felony theft that happened on Tuesday near Reddix Rd. in Pelican. The man’s vehicle which appears to be a white Chevy Trail Blazer or Isuzu Ascender was also seen on surveillance video.

Photo Courtesy: DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 If you have information on this man’s identity.

You can submit a tip through the DeSoto Parish Sheriff App to “Submit A Tip”, call (800) 505-7867 or send a tip at www.P3Tips.com.