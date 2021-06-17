DeSoto Parish man wanted for felony identity theft

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Investigators need your help tracking down a DeSoto Parish man wanted for felony identity theft.

According to the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office, 19-year-old Kendarrious Jayshawn Gant, of Mansfield, is also wanted for contributing to the delinquency of juveniles.

Gant is described as a black male, standing 5’8″ tall and weighing 150 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 to anyone who has information about Gant.

If you know where Gant may be contact the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 872-3956 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 505-7867. You can also submit a tip by using the DeSoto Sheriff App.

