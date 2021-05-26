DeSoto Parish men wanted on felony drug, firearms charges

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Authorities need your help tracking down two men wanted on felony drug and firearms charges in DeSoto Parish.

According to the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office, 27-year-old Xavier Contreal Hill, of Logansport, is wanted for Possession of Schedule II-meth and other misdemeanor charges.

Hill is described as a black male standing 5’9″ and weighing 155 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.

DPSO deputies are also looking for 19-year-old Cross Sebastian McCray, of Keatchie. McCray is wanted for Illegal Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Resisting an Officer and Driving While Under Suspension.

McCray is described as a black male standing 5’9″ and weighing 140 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information that leading to the arrest of Hill and McCray.

Anyone with information on where these men may be is urged to contact the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office (318) 872-3956. You may also submit a tip by using the DeSoto Sheriff App which allows you to call Crime Stoppers anonymously, or send a tip through the Crime Stoppers website.