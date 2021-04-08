Dine and Dash: Police seek to ID 4, accused of leaving Walk-On’s in Texarkana without paying

TTPD has released images to the public in hopes of getting the name of four men accused of dining at a Walk-On’s and dashing out on an over $100 tab Tuesday. (Photo: Texarkana Texas Police Department)

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives are asking the public to help them identify a group of men accused of running up a tab at a restaurant in Texarkana and then left without paying.

According to Texarkana Texas Police Department, the dine-and-dash happened Tuesday, April 6 at a Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux in the 5200 block of West Park Boulevard.

“From the surveillance pictures, it looks like they had a pretty good time at Walk-On’s on Tuesday night,” TTPD said in a Facebook post Thursday afternoon.

“They kept that tasty Cajun food coming and the beer flowing, but when it came to pay for their little get together, they disappeared.”

Texarkana Texas police say the men skipped out on an over $100 tab, and they also stiffed their waitress on any kind of tip.

“Some classy dudes, right?” said TTPD.

If any of the men in the images look familiar, please contact Texarkana Texas police at 903-798-3116 and share their names. Detective Billingsley says he is looking forward to visiting with them about the crime.