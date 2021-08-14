DPSO: Cash reward offered after AT&T burglary in Mansfield

DE SOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A cash reward is being offered for the identity of a burglar who was caught on camera breaking into a cell phone store in De Soto Parish early Friday morning.

According to the De Soto Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Mansfield Police Department received a call around 3:45 a.m. on Friday, August 13 about a business being burglarized in the 800 block of Polk Street.

When officers arrived at the scene, they learned that someone had broken into an AT&T store through the back of the building. The person in the video allegedly stole several electronic devices and an undisclosed amount of cash.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to a $1,000 reward for any tip that leads to the identification, location, or arrest of anyone involved in the burglary.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lt. David Self at Mansfield Police Department, 318-872-0520. To remain anonymous, you may contact DeSoto Crime Stoppers at 1-800-505-7867. Tips may also be entered by visiting www.P3Tips.com. Remember, Crime Stoppers does not want your name, just your information.