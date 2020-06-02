E. Texas police search for man in connection to shooting in Queen City

Archie Hurd is considered to be a person of interest by the Queen City Police Department after 35-year-old Andrew Harris was shot and injured outside of a home in the 300 block of Hickory Street. (Photo: Queen City Police Department)

CASS COUNTY, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police say they are looking for a man in connection to a shooting that happened outside of a home Monday morning in Queen City.

Police said Archie Hurd, a man in his 50’s, is considered to be a person of interest by the Queen City Police Department after 35-year-old Andrew Harris was shot and injured in the 300 block of Hickory Street.

According to Queen City PD, officers received a call about a person being shot around noon and when they arrived at the scene, officers found Harris lying on the ground with what appeared to be gunshot wounds to the wrist and knee. Harris was taken to a Texarkana hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

(Photo: Queen City Police Department)

Hurd is reportedly driving a 1999 silver Dodge Dakota pickup truck with Texas license plate MGP5700. Officers said the truck possibly has black rims and damage to the front. Police said Hurd should be considered be armed and dangerous.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.