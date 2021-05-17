East Texas man wanted for filming someone in an inappropriate manner

TITUS CO., Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — Authorities are on the hunt for an East Texas man who is accused of recording someone in an exploitive way.

According to the Titus County Sheriff’s Office, 46-year-old Ramiro Estupinan Saucedo is currently wanted for the felony offense of Invasive Visual Recording. The charges stem from an alleged offense that occurred in Titus County around the middle of 2019.

After investigators learned of Saucedo’s alleged activities he ran away to Mexico, abandoning his family, property, and other ties to Titus County.

Authorities are concerned Saucedo’s predator behavior has continued wherever he may be.

Anyone with information on where Saucedo is currently living or working is urged to contact the Titus County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 572-6641.