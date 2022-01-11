Harrison County man wanted on child sex abuse charges

ArkLaTex Most Wanted

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WANTED: Christopher Benetrix, 39. (Harrison County Sheriff’s Office)

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a man wanted for sexually abusing a child.

Christopher Benetrix, 39, is wanted on two counts of sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child by contact.

If anybody has information on the location of Benetrix, they are asked to contact the Harrison County Marshall Texas Sheriff’s Office at 903.923.4020 or anonymously contact Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers at 903.935.9969

Download the ArkLaTexHomepage app to keep up with the latest top stories, breaking news, weather, sports, and more!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss