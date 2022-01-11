Harrison County man wanted on child sex abuse charges

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a man wanted for sexually abusing a child.

Christopher Benetrix, 39, is wanted on two counts of sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child by contact.

If anybody has information on the location of Benetrix, they are asked to contact the Harrison County Marshall Texas Sheriff’s Office at 903.923.4020 or anonymously contact Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers at 903.935.9969