Help police identify 3 men tied to shots fired incident near Louisiana Boardwalk

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Bossier detectives need your help identifying three men who may have been involved in a shots fired incident that injured several people near the Louisiana Boardwalk.

According to the Bossier City Police Violent Crimes Division, three men are wanted for questioning in connection with an incident on May 15 where shots were fired from one car into another car near the intersection of E. Texas St. and Traffic St. The passengers inside the car that was hit by gunfire suffered injuries from broken glass, not gunshot wounds.

The three men were seen leaving the area in a black or dark-colored Nissan passenger car.

Anyone who can identify these men is urged to contact the BCPD Violent Crimes Division at (318) 741-8649. Persons with information can also call Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100, or submit a tip at www.p3tips.com.