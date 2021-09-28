Help police identify man linked to theft at Texarkana business

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — Police need your help identifying a man who allegedly walked out of a Texarkana business without paying for all of the items in his shopping cart.

The theft happened back on Sept. 19 at the Walmart in the 4000 block of New Boston Rd.

According to the Texarkana, Texas Police Department, a man paid for the water at the bottom of his shopping cart but did not scan the $175 speaker and 160-piece mechanic’s tool kit that were sitting on top of the cart before leaving the store.

Anyone who can identify this man is urged to call TTPD at (903) 798-3116.