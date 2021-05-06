Help police identify man possibly involved in theft at Bossier City casino

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives need your help identifying a man who may be connected to a theft at a casino in Bossier City.

The theft happened back on April 24 at the Boomtown Casino in the 300 block of Riverside Dr.

According to the Bossier City Police Property Crimes Division, surveillance video showed a white male stealing multiple items from the back of another vehicle. The man was driving a white single cab Ford F-150 pickup truck with multiple small gray-colored markings. The gray markings appeared to be stickers that were intentionally placed on the vehicle.

Photo Courtesy: Bossier City Police Department

Photo Courtesy: Bossier City Police Department

Anyone with information on this man’s identity is urged to contact Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100. You can also submit a tip at www.p3tips.com.