Help SPD identify 2 men possibly linked to case involving counterfeit checks

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives need your help identifying two people in connection with a counterfeit check investigation.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, the two men may be involved in a monetary instrument abuse case, which involves fraudulent checks.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the identities and arrests of these two people. Anyone who knows who they are is urged to call (318) 673-7373 or use the P3tips app. Please include CAD# 19-104041 with your tip.

