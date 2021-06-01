Help SPD identify 3 people who possibly scammed Walmart employees

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Investigators need your help identifying three people who may have scammed employees at a Shreveport Walmart.

According to the Caddo Shreveport Financial Crimes Task Force, the group allegedly convinced store cashiers to put money on gift cards. Then they left the store without paying for the cards.

Detectives said the people were seen leaving in a dark-colored small SUV. The loss totaled just over $2,000.

Photo Courtesy: Shreveport Police Department

Anyone who can identify these three people is urged to call (318) 673-7300 or Caddo Shreveport Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373. You can also use the P3Tips app.